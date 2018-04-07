Tennis wins first two games of the season

114 total views, 30 views today

Boys tennis (2–0) dominated its competition in their first two games of the season winning both games against Clarksburg and Northwest 7–0.

On Wednesday the team tested out a different lineup going with less experience to give the newer acquisitions on the squad more experience. The team hasn’t set their lineup for the rest of the season yet, and are using the early season to experiment.

Despite resting players, the team did not lose a set in any of the seven matches against the Coyotes.

The match against Northwest on Thursday was no different for the squad. Against the Jaguars, the Vikes dominated once again and five star recruit Evin McDonald took the court for the first time this year. The junior is ranked first in Maryland and recently committed to the University of Texas.

The team’s next game is April 7th at 10:00 AM at Whitman against the Poolesville Falcons.