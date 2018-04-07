Tennis wins first two games of the season
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
114 total views, 30 views today
Boys tennis (2–0) dominated its competition in their first two games of the season winning both games against Clarksburg and Northwest 7–0.
On Wednesday the team tested out a different lineup going with less experience to give the newer acquisitions on the squad more experience. The team hasn’t set their lineup for the rest of the season yet, and are using the early season to experiment.
Despite resting players, the team did not lose a set in any of the seven matches against the Coyotes.
The match against Northwest on Thursday was no different for the squad. Against the Jaguars, the Vikes dominated once again and five star recruit Evin McDonald took the court for the first time this year. The junior is ranked first in Maryland and recently committed to the University of Texas.
The team’s next game is April 7th at 10:00 AM at Whitman against the Poolesville Falcons.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.