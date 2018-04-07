Baseball can’t hang on against Poolesville; falls 5–7

102 total views, 24 views today

In their game on Saturday, the baseball team (2–3) fell short of the win against the Poolesville Falcons in a 5–7 loss.

The game was back and forth from the get-go, as the Vikes started the first inning up 2–0. Despite their early lead, the Falcons came back in the second inning, tying it up 2–2. From there, it continued to be back-and-forth, but the Vikes could not pull out the victory.

Even though it was not the outcome they hoped for the Vikes had their “best effort put forth yet this season,” according to head coach Joe Cassidy. Pitcher Tyler Demartino threw the whole game and center fielder Justin Carboni hit a homerun.

The squad hopes to keep this momentum to earn a win in their next game on Tuesday at Einstein at 7:00 p.m.