Baseball can’t hang on against Poolesville; falls 5–7
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
102 total views, 24 views today
In their game on Saturday, the baseball team (2–3) fell short of the win against the Poolesville Falcons in a 5–7 loss.
The game was back and forth from the get-go, as the Vikes started the first inning up 2–0. Despite their early lead, the Falcons came back in the second inning, tying it up 2–2. From there, it continued to be back-and-forth, but the Vikes could not pull out the victory.
Even though it was not the outcome they hoped for the Vikes had their “best effort put forth yet this season,” according to head coach Joe Cassidy. Pitcher Tyler Demartino threw the whole game and center fielder Justin Carboni hit a homerun.
The squad hopes to keep this momentum to earn a win in their next game on Tuesday at Einstein at 7:00 p.m.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.