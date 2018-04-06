Senior turns artisan bread baking hobby into Bread Club

Advertisement
April 7, 2018
Junior Lucy Filyaw plans to shave her head April 13 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises money for child cancer research.
April 7, 2018
Boys tennis (2–0) dominated its competition in their first two games of the season w...
April 7, 2018
In their first meet of the season, the Viking gymnastics team won with a team score of 1...
April 7, 2018
In their game on Saturday, the baseball team (2–3) fell short of the win against the Po...
April 7, 2018
In their game on Friday against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (1–3), the baseball t...
By Eli Saletan
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
The Tryka Film Coalition, a local youth filmmaking organization, recently announced its executive board for the 2018-2019 year, which includes several Whitman students in top positions. Junior Aubrey Lay will serve as President, junior Urban Seiberg will serve as Director of Public Relations and sophomore Gwen Arbetman will serve as the Shots Editor.
April 5, 2018
Basketball guard Alex Sanson, swimmers Danny Calder and Lena Redisch, wrestler John Luke Iglesias and ice hockey captain Tiger Björnlund were all selected for the honorable mention for their respective sports.
By Elyse Lowet
April 5, 2018
The girls lacrosse team (1–0) opened their season with a crushing 16–4 victory again...
April 5, 2018
The coed volleyball team (1–1) captured their first win of the season against the W...
April 5, 2018
The boys volleyball team (1–1) fell to the Wheaton Knights Wednesday in three sets, suffer...
April 5, 2018
The coed volleyball team (0–1) fell to the Poolesville Falcons Tuesday in three sets, ...
