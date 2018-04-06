Senior turns artisan bread baking hobby into Bread Club

Junior Lucy Filyaw to shave head for cancer research By Eric Neugeboren Junior Lucy Filyaw plans to shave her head April 13 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises money for child cancer research.

Tennis wins first two games of the season By Chris Atkinson Boys tennis (2–0) dominated its competition in their first two games of the season w...

Gymnastics wins first meet of the season against BCC By Matthew van Bastelaer In their first meet of the season, the Viking gymnastics team won with a team score of 1...

Baseball can’t hang on against Poolesville; falls 5–7 By Jessie Solomon In their game on Saturday, the baseball team (2–3) fell short of the win against the Po...

Baseball skates by in victory over RM; wins 4–3 By Jessie Solomon In their game on Friday against the Richard Montgomery Rockets (1–3), the baseball t...

Whitman junior elected president of Tryka Film Coalition By Sydney Miller The Tryka Film Coalition, a local youth filmmaking organization, recently announced its executive board for the 2018-2019 year, which includes several Whitman students in top positions. Junior Aubrey Lay will serve as President, junior Urban Seiberg will serve as Director of Public Relations and sophomore Gwen Arbetman will serve as the Shots Editor.

Five Whitman athletes selected for All-Met honorable mention By Jessie Solomon Basketball guard Alex Sanson, swimmers Danny Calder and Lena Redisch, wrestler John Luke Iglesias and ice hockey captain Tiger Björnlund were all selected for the honorable mention for their respective sports.

Girls lacrosse trounces Northwest to start season By Elyse Lowet The girls lacrosse team (1–0) opened their season with a crushing 16–4 victory again...

Coed Volleyball captures first win of season By Cameron Jones The coed volleyball team (1–1) captured their first win of the season against the W...

Boys Volleyball falls short against Wheaton By Cameron Jones The boys volleyball team (1–1) fell to the Wheaton Knights Wednesday in three sets, suffer...