Five Whitman athletes selected for All-Met honorable mention

Five Whitman students received an honorable mention in The Washington Post’s Winter All-Met list, which has recognized student athletes in the DMV since 1990 for their success and achievement throughout their seasons.

Basketball guard Alex Sanson, swimmers Danny Calder and Lena Redisch, wrestler John Luke Iglesias and ice hockey captain Tiger Björnlund were all selected for the honorable mention for their respective sports.

Senior John Luke Iglesias was a dominating force for the Vikes this season. At the National Duals NHSCA tournament, Iglesias went 5–1. He was also the regional champion and a state finalist. The senior had mixed feelings about receiving an honorable mention.

“It feels great to be recognized in the area,” Iglesias said. “However, I feel like The Post did overlook other Montgomery County wrestlers who definitely deserve to be regarded higher.”

After breaking numerous Whitman basketball records, guard Alex Sanson was also selected for an honorable mention. During the season, Sanson led the team in scoring, averaging 18.4 points per game.

Swimmer Danny Calder also received the award. While he has primarily competed in butterfly events, he changed gears this season and was part of a dominant 200 freestyle relay team. Even after his progress this year, Calder was shocked when he was selected for an honorable mention.

“When I first found out, I was extremely surprised because it wasn’t on my radar at all,” Calder said. “Receiving honorable mention is honestly just more motivation for me moving forward and hopefully I can stay on a good track.”

Hockey captain Tiger Björnlund also received an honorable mention for the winter season. Björnlund played only six games after suffering an early season shoulder injury but recorded 7 goals and 8 assists in the short span. Björnlund was also selected to the Montgomery County all-star team.

Senior swimmer Lena Redisch also garnered an honorable mention for her achievements in her last season as a Viking. In the fall, Redisch will swim the for the University of Connecticut. This marks her second year earning an honorable mention, and she credits her accomplishments to the rest of the team.

“I wouldn’t have been as successful this season without the amazing support from the entire Whitman team,” Redisch said. “I’m grateful to have received honorable mention among the really talented and competitive swimmers from all over the DMV.”

