Girls lacrosse trounces Northwest to start season
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
84 total views, 84 views today
The girls lacrosse team (1–0) opened their season with a crushing 16–4 victory against the Northwest Jaguars (0–1) Tuesday.
Defender Morgan Freund had a lockdown defensive performance, limiting the Jaguars scoring opportunities and finishing with two interceptions. The Vikes also dominated on the offensive end, taking advantage of open cuts and finding the open player in front of the goal.
The squad next faces the Walter Johnson Wildcats Friday at 7pm at home.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.