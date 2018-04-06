Girls lacrosse trounces Northwest to start season

84 total views, 84 views today

The girls lacrosse team (1–0) opened their season with a crushing 16–4 victory against the Northwest Jaguars (0–1) Tuesday.

Defender Morgan Freund had a lockdown defensive performance, limiting the Jaguars scoring opportunities and finishing with two interceptions. The Vikes also dominated on the offensive end, taking advantage of open cuts and finding the open player in front of the goal.

The squad next faces the Walter Johnson Wildcats Friday at 7pm at home.