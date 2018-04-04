Baseball falls to Sherwood in home opener; loses 0–7
In their home opener on Tuesday, the baseball team (1–2) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (3–0) after seven innings 0–7.
Throughout the entire game, the Vikes struggled to get a batter on base. In total, the squad struck out 18 times, and ultimately had to start walking the Patriots in order to decrease the score difference.
After coming off their win against the Wootton Patriots, the loss was disappointing for the Vikes, as the Patriots also beat them the previous year 2–1. However, the Patriots are consistently a dominant team in the 4A East division, as they went 8–0 last season.
The Vikes hope to turn their momentum around in their next game against the Richard Montgomery Rockets on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
