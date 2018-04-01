Baseball goes 1–1 in double header against WJ, Wootton

162 total views, 162 views today

In their first games of the season, the baseball team (1–1) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (2–1) after 11 innings 2–3. But, the Vikes were able to turn it around in their next game against the Wootton Patriots (1–1), closing out 9–8.

The Vikes struggled in their morning game against the Wildcats. While the team was able to get on base, they could not finish and score, which hurt them offensively.

But, in their second game, the squad turned it around and brought more players back to home plate. Pitcher Mason Levin also had a solid start at the mound, giving the Vikes the boost they needed to secure the victory.

The Vikes hope to continue this winning trend in their next game on April 3 against the Sherwood Warriors at 7:00 p.m.