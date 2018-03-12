Athlete of the Month: Poms captain Sofia Luzuriaga By Maeve Trainor and Anjali Jha Poms captain Sofia Luzuriaga has been a member of Whitman's poms squad since freshman year and uses dance as an outlet to express herself.

Shots fired in Montgomery Mall parking lot Friday By Elyse Lowet Police rushed to Westfield Montgomery Mall Friday night after receiving reports of gunshots fired at about 7:08 p.m. They found shell casings in the parking lot by the food court, but did not find any victims. The bullets struck two parked cars in the lot.

Social media influences students to attempt ‘Tide Pod challenge’ By Brooke McLeod As of Jan. 22, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reported 86 cases of intentional exposure to Tide Pods among teenagers so far this year. Stephen Kaminski, CEO of AAPCC, released a statement along with the report citing serious health complications with eating liquid laundry packets.

Four students win Social Entrepreneurship Tournament, start business with seed money By Rebecca Hirsh Four students won the Social Entrepreneurship Tournament for High School Students at the Bullis School Feb. 24-25.

Ourisman Honda and Capital Crescent Trail reach agreement in Bethesda By Rebecca Hirsh The downtown Bethesda Ourisman Honda dealership will resume its parking garage expansion after the MCPS Department of Permitting Services ordered the dealership to stop construction in November 2016.

Curious Incident play captures audience, explores autism By Rebecca Hirsh Whitman Drama performed The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time once Mar. 1 and twice Mar. 3. A show was scheduled for Friday Mar. 2 at 7 p.m. but was rescheduled to 1 p.m. the following afternoon due to the cancellation of school that day for emergency weather.

MCPS: hire traffic controllers to ensure parking lot safety By Maddy Frank In order to increase student safety and manage some of the chaos in the parking lot, MCPS should increase their budget for security officers, allowing high schools to add security officers who can direct traffic within the lot. The schools need someone who can control cars in the morning and afternoon to reduce the risk of accidents.

Despite 50 years of progress, tensions from 1968 remain By Eric Neugeboren Despite a 50-year difference, both 1968 and 2018 have brought deep racial tensions and new waves of political activism to the country. These striking similarities have prompted a belief in many, both in the Whitman community and across the country, that the country’s racial divide is perhaps larger now than 50 years ago.

Mock trial Team 2 loses to Churchill in county semifinals By Rebecca Hirsh Team 2 defense for mock trial (4–3) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs (5–2) Tuesday in semifinals of mock trial playoffs with a final score of 58–57.

DECA places third in States, strong individual events By Rebecca Hirsh Nineteen teams, both individual and partner, of the DECA team placed in their events at States at the Marriott Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland Feb. 22-23.

In the midst of the revolution: a Florida student speaks out By Frankie Gaynor The events of Feb. 14 haunt the worst of nightmares. People across the nation hear about the horrific shootings that occur in schools, such as the Columbine Massacre in 1999 or the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. You never think it can happen to you—until it does.