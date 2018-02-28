Boys take fourth, girls take sixth in Swim and Dive state finals

84 total views, 0 views today

The Swim and Dive team had an impressive performance Friday and Saturday, placing sixth for girls swimming and fourth for boys, along with a top six finish for boys diving.

Swimming

Senior Lena Redisch took fourth place in the 200 Yard Freestyle and second place in the 500 Yard Freestyle, finishing in 1:51.97 and 4:58.96, respectively. Junior Sophie Reilly placed fourth in the 200 Yard IM with a final time of 2:06.99 and second in the 100 Yard Butterfly with a time of 56.61 seconds.

Junior Danny Calder finished fourth in the 100 Yard Butterfly in 50.95 seconds and finished fifth in the 200 Yard Freestyle in 1:45.45. The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay took first place with a time of 1:26.78, earning 40 points for the men’s side.

“I was really pumped up for states because I thought we had a really good shot at winning the relay,” Calder said, who’s the third swimmer in the relay. “We had been really close to the Churchill relay all year, and I knew it just took one good split from someone to be able to win.”

Diving

Senior Jared Lesley was the only competitor from Whitman, and he took sixth place for the boys 1 meter, earning a score of 280.10 points.