Boys basketball beats Kennedy 61–59 in overtime miracle

In an emotional rollercoaster, the boys basketball team (15–9) came out on top against the Kennedy Cavaliers (15–8) on Monday in an overtime victory 61–59.

The Vikes typically remained behind throughout the entirety of the game, as shots weren’t falling and the Cavaliers were able to find holes in the Vikes’ defense. In the first quarter, the Vikes got off to an even start but had trouble getting defensive rebounds.

The squad continued to fall behind in the second quarter, putting the Vikes down by seven points at the end of the half. Guard Alex Sanson was lacking in points in the first half as well, only scoring under 5 points. Going into the second half, the score was 15–22, with Kennedy in the lead.

In the third quarter, the Vikes started to bring back their momentum. Mid-way through the third, the team caught up to the Cavaliers, but ended the quarter, again, down by seven. But it was the fourth quarter where the Vikes brought it all together.

With heavy missed free throws and shots in the fourth quarter, the Vikes season seemed as though it would be coming to an end. But Sanson came alive, scoring consistently and breaking down the Cavalier’s defense. In the last ten seconds of the game, Sanson buried a three nearly five feet from the half court line to send the game to overtime with a score 53–53. The impact of Sanson’s three was paramount, as the Vikes started to break down Kennedy’s defense in overtime, coming out on top 61–59.

The Vikes continue their playoff run on the road on Wednesday against crosstown rival BCC at 7 pm.