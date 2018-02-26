Leadership replaces student DJs for Vike-a-Thon

Advertisement
Whitman’s annual dance-a-thon, Vike-a-thon took place Saturday, Feb. 24 at Whitman. The dance raised money for Pencils for Promise.
But I’ve recently realized that indecisiveness has its own charm and importance. Making decisions is necessary, but every once in a while we just need to throw up our hands and say, “I don’t know!” Being able to admit that is more important than you might think.
Formerly, Whitman students worked as DJs at Vike-a-Thon, but this year, leadership hired a private DJ for the event.
By Zoe Kaufmann
Regency Centers Corporation, a local real estate investment trust, announced revised plans for the Westbard development during a community meeting Jan. 31 at Westland Middle School. The new proposal suggests a one million square foot reduction from the original redevelopment plan.
By Zoe Kaufmann
A recent New York Times analysis of nearly two hundred thousand Montgomery County traffic reports found that during the three weekends following the release of each “Fast and Furious” movie over five years, the average speed of ticketed drivers dramatically increased.
Four Whitman runners went to the MPSSAA 4A State Championship Feb. 20 and performed exception...
In a nailbiter, the boys basketball team (14‒9) came out on top against the Walter J...
By Maddy Frank
Citations for motorists who passed stopped buses jumped from 2,967 in 2016 to 13,886 in 2017—almost 5 times higher, according to a January 2018 MCPS 2017 Fiscal Year report. The jump follows an initiative by MCPS in October 2016, when they began outfitting school buses with cameras to catch motorists that passed them while they stopped for students.
Whitman’s graduation rate for the Class of 2017 was the highest in the county, with 97.9 percent of students graduating on time, a release by the Maryland Department of Education reported.
About 1,000 MCPS students walked out of classes Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. to march to the Capitol and advocate gun control legislation in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week.
By Camerynn Hawke, Camerynn Hawke
Only a few colleges, such as MIT, Harvard University and Georgetown University, still require that applicants take two or three subject tests. Recently though, many students and colleges alike seem to be opposed to these tests as they aren’t always an accurate measure of students’ abilities; participation in the tests has fallen by 13.5 percent in the past decade.
High School Musical, Hannah Montana, Camp Rock and Gossip Girl depicted an idealized and exaggerated version of what the coveted four years of high school would be like. But it didn’t take me long to figure out how different high school is from that image, both for better and for worse.
