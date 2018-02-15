Photo of the Day: Feb. 15
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
51 total views, 0 views today
Two students sign a mural to show support for Quince Orchard High School, which recently lost senior Tyler Terry.
Seniors Terry Zhou, Lilly Ding and Hwi Yeo and junior Tina Xia created the mural to symbolize community and support. Xia thought of the design idea two months ago in response to the tragedy and grief felt by the community.
“No one should be left in the dark,” Xia said. “The W represents Whitman, where there’s so much support, in the form of friends, teachers, family and more. We have to make sure people can utilize these resources in times of crisis.”
The artwork will be hung in either the main entrance or cafeteria after all the student body has the chance to sign it.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.