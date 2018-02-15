Photo of the Day: Feb. 15

51 total views, 0 views today

Two students sign a mural to show support for Quince Orchard High School, which recently lost senior Tyler Terry.

Seniors Terry Zhou, Lilly Ding and Hwi Yeo and junior Tina Xia created the mural to symbolize community and support. Xia thought of the design idea two months ago in response to the tragedy and grief felt by the community.

“No one should be left in the dark,” Xia said. “The W represents Whitman, where there’s so much support, in the form of friends, teachers, family and more. We have to make sure people can utilize these resources in times of crisis.”

The artwork will be hung in either the main entrance or cafeteria after all the student body has the chance to sign it.