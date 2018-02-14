Girls basketball dominates Seneca Valley 53–21

132 total views, 0 views today

The girls basketball team (11–10) destroyed the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles 53–21.

The Vikes started slow in the first quarter, and they had trouble getting clean shots, but in the second quarter the team’s quick ball movement opened up the Screaming Eagles’ defense, and the half ended 28–12. The Vikes spread the ball well, and by the end of the game, 10 of the team’s 12 players had scored.

The Vikes’ offense slowed down in the third quarter, but in the fourth guard Anna Krush took over the game and hit three three pointers. Krush led the team with 12 points, all of them coming off threes.

The Vikes play their last regular season game on the road against Wootton on Feb. 14.