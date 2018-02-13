Swim and Dive takes on Metros; Boys finish ninth, Girls eleventh

162 total views, 0 views today

The Swim and Dive team had a great performance at Metros Saturday. The boys team finished in ninth place with 155.5 points and the girls placed eleventh, totalling 163 points.

Metros is a competition with any school in the DMV area that can field swimmers, making the competition between both public and private schools, and the best swimmers in the area.

Swimming

The women had four swimmers place in the top 20 for individual heats. Senior Lena Redisch placed fifth in the 200 Yard Freestyle and sixth in the 500 Yard Freestyle, with times of 1:53.01 and 5:01.58. Junior Sophie Reilly earned fifth place in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:06.07 and seventh in the 100 Yard Butterfly, finishing in 56.35 seconds. Junior Sarah Johnson and sophomore Annie Morris also both finished in the top 20 in their events.

The men also had four top 20 finishers, earning three top 20 spots in the 100 Yard Butterfly. Junior Danny Calder placed eighth in 51.48 seconds, freshman Kyle Lawson placed 13th in 52.24 seconds and freshman Alec Cooper placed 18th in 52.36 seconds. Sophomore Michael Paulos earned 16th place in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a final time of 1:01.17.. The boys 200 Yard Freestyle relay got third place and set a Whitman record with a time of 1:27.21.

Diving

Junior Naomi Douek was the top place diver for the Vikes, receiving tenth place in the Girls 1 Meter and a final score of 356. Sophomore Hannah Donner also earned beneficial points for the team, totalling 283.85 points. For the boys, senior Jared Lesley placed 17th and sophomore Sam Tarlov placed 20th, scoring 265.45 and 248.55 points respectively.

The dive team competes in regionals Thursday at Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center and the swim team competes Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Indoor Swim Center.