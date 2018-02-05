Hockey comes out on top of the Blair Blazers 7–3

138 total views, 0 views today

Friday night, the hockey team (4–8–2) defeated the Blair Blazers 7–3 to close out the season on a strong note on their senior night.

The Vikes came out with a strong start in the first period, staying ahead 2–1 at the first break. The team stayed consistent in their scoring throughout the game, scoring at least two goals every period to keep increasing their lead on the Blazers.

Captain Tiger Bjornlund and Junior Dylan Spicer led in scoring for the squad, scoring two and three goals respectively. Sophomore Carson Wine and Junior Joey Schaefer also contributed a goal apiece.