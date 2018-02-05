Swim and Dive takes fourth place at divisionals
The Swim and Dive team placed fourth overall out of six teams in the Division I Championship Saturday, totalling 689.5 points.
Swimming
The women took fourth place and finished with a total of 344.5 points. Junior Sophie Reilly finished in first place for the 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Butterfly, beating her opponents by 1.96 and 2.51 seconds, respectively. Senior Lena Redisch contributed to the girls’ overall score by placing second in the 500 Yard Freestyle and third in the 200 Yard Freestyle.
The men’s team placed third, with a total of 345 points. Seniors David Hermes and Stefan Heller placed third and fourth in the 50 Yard Freestyle, giving the Vikes crucial points to edge out the fourth place finishers.
Diving
Junior Naomi Douek was the highest scorer for the Vikes, placing in third in the Girls 1 Meter with a score of 210.35 points. Sophomore Hannah Donner took fifth place for the girls, also adding beneficial points for the team. Senior Jared Lesley and sophomore Sam Tarlov placed seventh and eighth in the Boys 1 Meter.
The team next competes in Metros at the Germantown Indoor Swim Center Saturday at 6 PM.
