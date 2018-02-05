Best Buddies plunges into Chesapeake Bay, supports Special Olympics Maryland

40 total views, 0 views today

It was a frigid day. Double-digit mph winds whipped across the Chesapeake Bay, chilling the already below-freezing water. It was the perfect day for a swim.

The Cool Schools Challenge hosted its 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge at Sandy Point State Park Jan. 25 to support Special Olympics Maryland. The plunge drew participants from schools across the state, including members of Whitman’s Best Buddies club.

The “Viking Plungers” team consisted of 46 students and teachers, with sophomore Maddie Menkes serving as head organizer.

“Special Olympics Maryland touches home for us,” Menkes said. “We want to advocate and make it clear that having a disability doesn’t stop you from doing activities and having special skills.”

Participation this year surpassed all expectations from previous years, a surge reflected in the funds raised. By Jan. 26, the Cool Schools Challenge raised $368,966, which exceeded their goal of $300,000. This money will financially support the 7,459 Special Olympics Maryland athletes, Menkes said.

Whitman is a major supporter of the fundraiser and has been participating in the event for several years, Best Buddies teacher sponsor Veronica Garner said.

“One of our objectives in Best Buddies is to make sure that our peer buddies and their buddy have the chance to have various events and activities that they can participate in,” Garner said.

For the past two years, sophomores Becky Barsky and Madeline Wenger have participated in the Plunge.

“As soon as I left the Plunge last year, I knew I’d want to go again because it’s really exciting and unique,” Wenger said. “It represents a really important cause that is pretty prevalent in my life.”

Many of the buddies also supported their peer buddies as they took the plunge, making the event an amazing and unforgettable experience, Barsky said.

“It’s fun to go in the middle of winter time and run into the icy cold water,” Garner said. “What’s more thrilling than that?”