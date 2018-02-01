Girls basketball squeaks past Churchill 42–37

168 total views, 0 views today

The girls basketball team (9–8) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs in a tight 42–37 game.

The Vikes came out firing in the first quarter, scoring 10 points in the opening minutes. Guard Brooke Gumataotao led the charge with eight points in the first quarter. The Vikes’ defense stifled the Bulldogs’ offense and the quarter ended 17–4.

In the second quarter the Bulldogs started to press and the Vikes had trouble bringing the ball up the court. Although their offensive output dwindled, the Vikes defense remained unyielding and they took a eleven point lead into the half.

The bulldogs mounted a comeback in the second half, at times cutting the deficit to five, but with less than a minute left in the game guard Elyse Lowet hit a clutch shot to extend the Vikes’ lead to seven and seal the game. Center Leia Till lead the team with 12 points.

The Vikes take on the Paint Branch Panthers at home at 7:15 on Friday.