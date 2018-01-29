Girls Basketball falls to Blair 48–40
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
150 total views, 0 views today
The girls basketball team (7– 8) lost a close 48–40 game to the Blair Blazers.
Both teams were evenly matched in the first quarter with the score going back and forth, but ended up tied 13–13. In the second quarter the Vikes’ scrappy defense held the Blazers to just five points and took a slim two point lead into halftime.
The offense picked up in the second half, but the Vikes maintained their lead through the third quarter. However, the Blazers came to life in the fourth quarter and outscored the Vikes 15–6 to claim the victory.
The Vikes play again Monday Jan. 29 at home against Walter Johnson at 7:15.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.