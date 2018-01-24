Indoor track relays excels at meet

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The indoor track team performed well at the Last Track to Philly meet Jan. 20. A number of runners shined in their individual events, but the team performed best in the relays.

This meet was the last chance during the indoor track season to qualify for the Penn Relays, one of the most prestigious track meets in the world. Runners can still qualify during the spring season.

In the 4×200 meter relay, Ben Horton had the fifth and eleventh fastest splits in each of his squads races.

The girls 4×800 meter team finished fifth, made up of junior Breanna McDonald, sophomores Elizabeth Sklaire and Alicia Lauwers, and senior Jenan Al-Hifnawi.

The girls Distance Medley Relay (1200m-400m-800m-1600m) placed fourth, led off by junior Breanna McDonald, followed by senior Jenan Al-Hifnawi, and sophomores Siena Smith and Alicia Lauwers.

The team’s best result was in the 3200m, where sophomore Alicia Lauwers finished 3rd.

The team’s’ county championship was going to be Jan. 17, but due to a snow day, it has been rescheduled to Jan. 30.