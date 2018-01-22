Boys basketball falls short against Einstein; lose by 3

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a hard-fought game, the boys basketball (6‒7) lost to the Einstein Titans (8‒6), losing 53–56.

The Vikes came out strong in the first quarter, dominating 22‒8. However, the Titans were able to comeback in the second quarter, only trailing the Vikes by two points. In the second half, the Vikes could not maintain momentum with the Titans, and fell short by three points.

Even with the loss, the Vikes were still strong offensively, with guard Alex Sanson dropping 20 points and guard Joey Squeri close behind with 16 points.

The Vikes hope to redeem this loss in their next game on Tuesday at home against crosstown rivals the BCC Barons at 5:30.

Joey Squeri is a sports editor for the Black and White.