Boys basketball suffers 45–53 defeat to Churchill
After three game win streak, the boys basketball team (6‒6) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (4‒7) in a 45‒53 defeat.
While the Vikes played tough, the squad struggled offensively. In total, the team was only 29 percent in shots made. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, hada strong shooting performance behind seven three-pointers.
In their next game against the Einstein Titans on Friday at 7:15 p.m., the Vikes hope to jumpstart their win streak.
