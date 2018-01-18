Students no longer able to access personal accounts from Chromebooks

This screen pops up when students try to switch email accounts. MCPS changed policy to disallow students from switching accounts on school Chromebooks in December. Photo by Lily Friedman.

This screen pops up when students try to switch email accounts. MCPS changed policy to disallow students from switching accounts on school Chromebooks in December. Photo by Lily Friedman.

Students can no longer sign out of their school-based Google accounts on Chromebooks after MCPS technology officers changed countywide network settings prohibit the action.

The change in settings was made in Dec. and provides a precautionary measure against potential threats to the county’s network, chief technology officer Pete Cevenini said.

“When students log out of our network and into their own, they can import or bring in things into our network that can damage it,” Cevenini said. “Most students do not do that but we are always looking to close up whatever holes that we have in our network that can expose us to security issues.”

Some students disagree and think the change may hinder their ability to do classwork.

“For my lang project, I had a bunch of graphics on my personal gmail account that I made at home,” junior Max Rothman said. “I guess this was before they made the changes, but I was able to log onto to both accounts and transfer those things onto my school account when I was here, and I guess now I wouldn’t be able to do that kind of thing.”

Many students have discovered loopholes which allow them to access their personal accounts; however, MCPS officials are continually trying to block loopholes as they arise, in an effort to secure the network, Cevenini said.

The settings change also serves to bolster a longstanding, though rarely enforced, MCPS policy that prohibits teachers and students from using personal accounts at school.

“Our responsibility lies with making sure that teaching and learning takes place, not personal things,” Cevenini said. “And that line is really where the system cuts off.”