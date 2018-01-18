Students no longer able to access personal accounts from Chromebooks
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
42 total views, 0 views today
Students can no longer sign out of their school-based Google accounts on Chromebooks after MCPS technology officers changed countywide network settings prohibit the action.
The change in settings was made in Dec. and provides a precautionary measure against potential threats to the county’s network, chief technology officer Pete Cevenini said.
“When students log out of our network and into their own, they can import or bring in things into our network that can damage it,” Cevenini said. “Most students do not do that but we are always looking to close up whatever holes that we have in our network that can expose us to security issues.”
Some students disagree and think the change may hinder their ability to do classwork.
“For my lang project, I had a bunch of graphics on my personal gmail account that I made at home,” junior Max Rothman said. “I guess this was before they made the changes, but I was able to log onto to both accounts and transfer those things onto my school account when I was here, and I guess now I wouldn’t be able to do that kind of thing.”
Many students have discovered loopholes which allow them to access their personal accounts; however, MCPS officials are continually trying to block loopholes as they arise, in an effort to secure the network, Cevenini said.
The settings change also serves to bolster a longstanding, though rarely enforced, MCPS policy that prohibits teachers and students from using personal accounts at school.
“Our responsibility lies with making sure that teaching and learning takes place, not personal things,” Cevenini said. “And that line is really where the system cuts off.”
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.