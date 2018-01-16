Girls basketball falls to Churchill

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

120 total views, 0 views today

The girls basketball team (6–6) lost to the Churchill Bulldogs 44–35.

The first quarter was tightly contested, but the Bulldogs’ offense outpaced the Vikes and they ended the quarter three points up.

The Vikes made their way back in the second quarter and tied the score at 21, but in the third quarter their offense stalled and the Bulldogs took advantage, widening the gap to 33–27.

In the fourth quarter the Bulldogs continued to pull away, and the vikes couldn’t keep up. Guard Elyse Lowet led the way for the Vikes, scoring 20 of the teams 35 points.

The team goes on the road to play Einstein January 19th.

Elyse Lowet is a sports writer for the Black and White.