The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

Photo of the Day: Jan. 11

After+being+the+center+of+downtown+Bethesda+for+21+years%2C+Barnes+%26+Noble+closed+its+doors+Jan.+11.%0A%09The+store+closed+after+its+lease+expired+at+the+end+of+2017.+Anthropologie%2C+a+clothing+store%2C+will+replace+it.%0A%09The+bookstore+has+been+a+hangout+spot+for+many+teens+because+of+its+cafe+and+wide+selection+of+books.%0A%09%E2%80%9CIt%E2%80%99s+really+sad+because+I+used+to+go+there+to+hangout+a+lot%2C%E2%80%9D+sophomore+Christina+Johnson+said.+%E2%80%9CIt%E2%80%99s+not+about+the+books+but+just+the+sentimental+value+of+it.%E2%80%9D%0APhoto+by+Annabelle+Gordon.+%0A
After being the center of downtown Bethesda for 21 years, Barnes & Noble closed its doors Jan. 11. The store closed after its lease expired at the end of 2017. Anthropologie, a clothing store, will replace it. The bookstore has been a hangout spot for many teens because of its cafe and wide selection of books. “It’s really sad because I used to go there to hangout a lot,” sophomore Christina Johnson said. “It’s not about the books but just the sentimental value of it.” Photo by Annabelle Gordon.

After being the center of downtown Bethesda for 21 years, Barnes & Noble closed its doors Jan. 11. The store closed after its lease expired at the end of 2017. Anthropologie, a clothing store, will replace it. The bookstore has been a hangout spot for many teens because of its cafe and wide selection of books. “It’s really sad because I used to go there to hangout a lot,” sophomore Christina Johnson said. “It’s not about the books but just the sentimental value of it.” Photo by Annabelle Gordon.

After being the center of downtown Bethesda for 21 years, Barnes & Noble closed its doors Jan. 11. The store closed after its lease expired at the end of 2017. Anthropologie, a clothing store, will replace it. The bookstore has been a hangout spot for many teens because of its cafe and wide selection of books. “It’s really sad because I used to go there to hangout a lot,” sophomore Christina Johnson said. “It’s not about the books but just the sentimental value of it.” Photo by Annabelle Gordon.

By Eric Neugeboren
January 11, 2018
Filed under Local, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






26 total views, 0 views today

Leave a Comment

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.