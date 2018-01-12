Photo of the Day: Jan. 11

By Eric Neugeboren

By Becca Mills

Community member Jaimie Mertz, founder of Red Bandana Bakery, hopes to change that. Mertz started with an online store and booths at farmers markets, where people would often approach her about gluten-free food accommodations. In response to a clear demand for culinary alternatives, she opened her first bakery complete with a gluten-free kitchen on Wisconsin Ave Nov 11.

By Jessie Solomon

In their second back-to-back game, the boys basketball team (6‒5) pummeled the Wheat...

By Matthew van Bastelaer

The indoor track team ran at the Southern Maryland Indoor Classic on Saturday, Jan. 6. Th...

By Julie Rosenstein

Boys and girls basketball played B-CC rivals January, 3. Boys lost 38-50 and Girls won 56-51. For more on the close games, check out the full stories

By Maddy Frank

Bethesda’s changes are controversial—many long-time and some young residents wish Bethesda was still the small, quiet suburban town it once was. All things considered, though, the expansion has brought more vibrancy to Bethesda and stimulated its economy. This growth should be applauded and encouraged.

By Cameron Jones

The wrestling team participated in the Patriot Classic tournament on Saturday, earning...

By Max Gersch

The girls basketball team (5–5) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars 44–31. The...

By Jessie Solomon

In a makeup game due to the early release on Monday, the boys basketball team (5‒5) do...

By Elyse Lowet

The Swim and Dive team (1–2) fell to a very tough Churchill Bulldogs team with an overall s...

By Lily Friedman

MCPS schools will close two and one-half hours early Jan. 8 due to emergency weather conditions. Administrators adjusted schedules to accommodate the change. All after-school activities are cancelled.

By Max Gersch

The Girls basketball team (4–5) lost a low scoring 45–31 game to the Walter Johnson Wild...