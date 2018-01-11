Boys basketball trounces Wheaton, hits three game win streak





Filed under Sports, Winter

In their second back-to-back game, the boys basketball team (6‒5) pummeled the Wheaton Knights (3‒7) in a 78‒58 victory.

Throughout the game, the Vikes remained a steady lead, scoring 21 points in the first and second quarters, and then scoring 18 points in the third and fourth quarters.

In total, the Vikes scored a total of 9 three’s. Both guards Alex Sanson and Joey Squeri scored above 20 points, with Sanson getting 25 points and Squeri dropping 21.

The Vikes hope to continue this win streak in their next game against the Churchill Bulldogs on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Joey Squeri is a sports editor for the Black and White.