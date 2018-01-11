Girls indoor track team shines at Southern MD Indoor Classic
The indoor track team ran at the Southern Maryland Indoor Classic on Saturday, Jan. 6. The girls team had a number of exceptional finishes, led by winning the 4×800 meter relay.
The girls 4×800 meter win was the team’s best finish. The team consisted of junior Breanna McDonald, sophomores Elizabeth Sklaire and Alicia Lauwers, and senior Jenan El-Hifnawi. They finished with a time of 10:14.14, beating out Atholton High School from Columbia, MD by just .73 seconds.
Other impressive performances came from freshman Mia Friedman in the 55 meter hurdles, the girls 4×200 meter relay, the girls 4×400 meter relay, as well the boys 4x200m relay.
The team’s next meet is at the Montgomery Invitational on Jan. 13.
