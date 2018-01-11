Girls indoor track team shines at Southern MD Indoor Classic





Filed under Sports, Winter

The indoor track team ran at the Southern Maryland Indoor Classic on Saturday, Jan. 6. The girls team had a number of exceptional finishes, led by winning the 4×800 meter relay.

The girls 4×800 meter win was the team’s best finish. The team consisted of junior Breanna McDonald, sophomores Elizabeth Sklaire and Alicia Lauwers, and senior Jenan El-Hifnawi. They finished with a time of 10:14.14, beating out Atholton High School from Columbia, MD by just .73 seconds.

Other impressive performances came from freshman Mia Friedman in the 55 meter hurdles, the girls 4×200 meter relay, the girls 4×400 meter relay, as well the boys 4x200m relay.

The team’s next meet is at the Montgomery Invitational on Jan. 13.