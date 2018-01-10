Girls basketball tops QO 44–31
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
96 total views, 0 views today
The girls basketball team (5–5) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars 44–31.
The Vikes came out on fire in the first quarter, outscoring the Cougars 16–4, but the scoring slowed down in the second quarter as the Vikes only managed 7 points to close out the half with a 23–17 lead.
After the break the Cougars resurged on their offense, matching the Vikes point for point in the third quarter, but the Vikes shut the door on QO with a dominant fourth quarter.
Most of the Vikes offense came from guard Brooke Gumataotao, who scored a career high 21 points, including five threes.
The Vikes play again on Jan. 10 at home against the Wheaton Knights at 7:15.
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.