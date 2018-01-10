Sanson leads Boys basketball past Quince Orchard

By Maddy Frank

Bethesda’s changes are controversial—many long-time and some young residents wish Bethesda was still the small, quiet suburban town it once was. All things considered, though, the expansion has brought more vibrancy to Bethesda and stimulated its economy. This growth should be applauded and encouraged.

By Cameron Jones

The wrestling team participated in the Patriot Classic tournament on Saturday, earning...

By Max Gersch

The girls basketball team (5–5) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars 44–31. The...

By Jessie Solomon

In a makeup game due to the early release on Monday, the boys basketball team (5‒5) do...

By Elyse Lowet

The Swim and Dive team (1–2) fell to a very tough Churchill Bulldogs team with an overall s...

By Lily Friedman

MCPS schools will close two and one-half hours early Jan. 8 due to emergency weather conditions. Administrators adjusted schedules to accommodate the change. All after-school activities are cancelled.

By Max Gersch

The Girls basketball team (4–5) lost a low scoring 45–31 game to the Walter Johnson Wild...

By Julia McGowan

This year, though, feminists embraced the movement as not only a way to raise money for cancer research, but also to combat the pressure girls face to keep their body shaven at all times.

By Eva Herscowitz

Alex Tsironis, a physical education teacher at the Blair Ewing Center in Rockville, created the popular MoCo Snow website in 2014 to provide Montgomery County residents with winter weather updates and predictions for school delays and closures. Tsironis has amassed thousands of subscribers on his website, over 15,000 followers on Twitter and over 10,000 likes on Facebook. This winter, Tsironis commissioned the MoCo Snow app, which gives users daily delay and closure predictions.

By Naren Roy

Throughout December, Pyle students formed teams to participate in the inaugural “Invent the Future Challenge,” an educational competition presented by KID Museum open to middle school students in the D.C. area. Teams of three to six have begun designing a creative STEM-based solution to an environmental problem of their choosing.

By Matthew Proestel

Droopy eyes and sleepy faces fill classrooms as students trudge through the doorway and slide into their seats. Struggling to keep up with an onslaught of assignments, projects and tests, many adolescents choose to replace a full night’s sleep with coffee, hoping the caffeine will help them make it through the day without dozing off.

By Andie Silverman

Instagram announced Dec. 4 that they would begin adding pop-up warnings to hashtags involving animals.