Sanson leads Boys basketball past Quince Orchard
In a makeup game due to the early release on Monday, the boys basketball team (5‒5) dominated the Quince Orchard Cougars (5‒5) in a 69‒58 win.
At the end of the third quarter, the game was all tied up at 47‒47. Fortunately for the Vikes, the team was able to pull through in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars 22‒11.
Guard Alex Sanson had a phenomenal game, dropping 29 points behind five three pointers and six buckets inside the arc, emaking him the game’s top scorer. Sanson finished two points behind his Whitman career high, which was 31 points last season.
The Vikes look to extend their win streak in their game tonight on the road against the Wheaton Knights at 7:15 p.m.
