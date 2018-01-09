Swim and Dive falls to Churchill
The Swim and Dive team (1–2) fell to a very tough Churchill Bulldogs team with an overall score of 154–216. The Bulldogs came on top due to a strength of depth, often able to secure multiple scoring places in each event even if they didn’t take first in events.
Swimming
The woman were led by junior Sophie Reilly, who took first place in both the 100 Yard Freestyle and 200 Yard IM, and senior Lena Redisch who won the 200 and 500 Yard Freestyle. Junior Sarah Johnson also put in several important heats for the team, including the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle relay.
The spotlight of the men’s team was the their A 200 freestyle relay, which currently has yet to lose to any 200 free relay this season. Junior Danny Calder and freshman Kyle Lawson were the spotlight swimmers, putting in numerous high finishes on top of their performances in the 200 free relay.
Diving
The Vikes dominated took first place in both the girls and boys 1 Meter dive. Junior Naomi Douek won with a total of 150.80 points, 26.65 points above the second place finisher. For the boys, senior Jared Lesley edged out his opponents, totalling 148.50 points.
