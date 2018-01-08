School closes early Jan. 8 for emergency weather conditions
MCPS schools will close two and one-half hours early Jan. 8 due to emergency weather conditions. Administrators adjusted schedules to accommodate the change. All after-school activities are cancelled.
The schedule is as follows:
Period 4: 10:20 to 10:50
Period 5: 10:55 to 11:25
Period 6: 11:30 to 12:00
