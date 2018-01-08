School closes early Jan. 8 for emergency weather conditions

By Lily Friedman

MCPS schools will close two and one-half hours early Jan. 8 due to emergency weather conditions. Administrators adjusted schedules to accommodate the change. All after-school activities are cancelled.

By Max Gersch

The Girls basketball team (4–5) lost a low scoring 45–31 game to the Walter Johnson Wild...

By Julia McGowan

This year, though, feminists embraced the movement as not only a way to raise money for cancer research, but also to combat the pressure girls face to keep their body shaven at all times.

By Eva Herscowitz

Alex Tsironis, a physical education teacher at the Blair Ewing Center in Rockville, created the popular MoCo Snow website in 2014 to provide Montgomery County residents with winter weather updates and predictions for school delays and closures. Tsironis has amassed thousands of subscribers on his website, over 15,000 followers on Twitter and over 10,000 likes on Facebook. This winter, Tsironis commissioned the MoCo Snow app, which gives users daily delay and closure predictions.

By Naren Roy

Throughout December, Pyle students formed teams to participate in the inaugural “Invent the Future Challenge,” an educational competition presented by KID Museum open to middle school students in the D.C. area. Teams of three to six have begun designing a creative STEM-based solution to an environmental problem of their choosing.

By Matthew Proestel

Droopy eyes and sleepy faces fill classrooms as students trudge through the doorway and slide into their seats. Struggling to keep up with an onslaught of assignments, projects and tests, many adolescents choose to replace a full night’s sleep with coffee, hoping the caffeine will help them make it through the day without dozing off.

By Andie Silverman

Instagram announced Dec. 4 that they would begin adding pop-up warnings to hashtags involving animals.

By Jenny Lu

While the idea behind the app is noble, the app itself isn’t an effective way to communicate with others, primarily because few students have downloaded it. Even if there are students that want to meet others to sit with during lunch, the lack of people using the app dissuades them from using it.

By Elyssa Seltzer

Nine months after proposing “Next Gen TV,” television programming that includes ads tailored to viewer preferences and ultra-high definition, the FCC passed the proposal in a 3-2 vote Nov. 16. The change threatens to contribute towards a digital divide between wealthier viewers who will upgrade their systems with the new software and viewers unable to afford it.

By Arthur Varner

By Maddy Frank

A year after the election of Donald Trump, our country is still polarized between his supporters and detractors. In the liberal community of Bethesda, it’s common to hear critical remarks about the president and his policies, but it’s just as common to hear insults about the people who voted for or support him.

By Jessie Buxbaum

The 2018-19 school calendar—approved by MCPS Policy Management Committee members and adopted by the Board of Education Nov. 14—shortens spring break from 10 days to six and designates only two planning days for teachers, one of which will coincide with Eid al-Fitr. It will also include days off on Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah.