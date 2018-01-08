School closes early Jan. 8 for emergency weather conditions

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Former+students+play+in+the+snow+outside+school.+MCPS+closed+schools+early+today+in+preparation+for+emergency+weather+conditions.+Photo+by+Stephanie+Haven.
By Lily Friedman
January 8, 2018
MCPS schools will close two and one-half hours early Jan. 8 due to emergency weather conditions. Administrators adjusted schedules to accommodate the change. All after-school activities are cancelled.

The schedule is as follows:

Period 4: 10:20 to 10:50

Period 5: 10:55 to 11:25

Period 6: 11:30 to 12:00

