Girls basketball falls to WJ
The Girls basketball team (4–5) lost a low scoring 45–31 game to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (5–3).
The Vikes could not get into a rhythm and their offense struggled against the Wildcats’ defense.
The first half ended with the Wildcats up by ten. The Vikes came out strong in the second half and closed the lead to five by the end of the third quarter, but the Wildcats retook control in the fourth and closed out the game.
The Vikes look to bounce back at home against Quince Orchard on Jan. 8th.
