The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

Slime trend captivates students

By Arthur Varner
January 5, 2018
Filed under Media, Showcase, Videos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






64 total views, 0 views today

1 Comment

One Response to “Slime trend captivates students”

  1. triston on January 5th, 2018 10:03 am

    slime has been out for god know how long why all the suddend you want to make the video now and say its going to be trend

    [Reply]

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.