Slime trend captivates students

By Elyssa Seltzer

Nine months after proposing “Next Gen TV,” television programming that includes ads tailored to viewer preferences and ultra-high definition, the FCC passed the proposal in a 3-2 vote Nov. 16. The change threatens to contribute towards a digital divide between wealthier viewers who will upgrade their systems with the new software and viewers unable to afford it.

By Arthur Varner

By Maddy Frank

A year after the election of Donald Trump, our country is still polarized between his supporters and detractors. In the liberal community of Bethesda, it’s common to hear critical remarks about the president and his policies, but it’s just as common to hear insults about the people who voted for or support him.

By Jessie Buxbaum

The 2018-19 school calendar—approved by MCPS Policy Management Committee members and adopted by the Board of Education Nov. 14—shortens spring break from 10 days to six and designates only two planning days for teachers, one of which will coincide with Eid al-Fitr. It will also include days off on Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah.

By Max Gersch

The girls basketball team (4–4) defeated crosstown rivals BCC (4–3) in a thrilling 56–51 game. The Barons jumped out to a quick six point lead in the first quarter, but the Vikes’ strong three point shooting brought them back into the game. Both teams got into a rhythm offensively, and the quarter finished with the Vikes holding onto a slim 16–15 lead. In the second quarter, the Vikes kept the pressure on and extended their lead to eight points. The Barons came out strong in the second half and had the momentum heading into the fourth quarter after closing the lead to 4, but guard Elyse Lowet hit a clutch three with two seconds left to stop the Barons’ charge. Lowet led the team with 18 points. In the fourth quarter the Barons fouled frequently in an effort to stop the Vikes’ offense, but the Vikes capitalized, going 19–25 during the game from the free throw line. Center Leia Till led the way, making eight of her nine free throws. The Vikes play again away at Walter Johnson on Jan 5 at 7:15.

By Jessie Solomon

In the first of two crosstown rivalry games, the boys basketball team (3‒4) fell short to the BCC Barons (5‒2) in a defensive showdown, losing 38‒50. Both teams were slow to start in the first quarter, with the Vikes being up 9–8 at the end of the first. However, the Barons were able to get their offense going in the second half as they were able to get offensive rebounds and convert on second chances. The Vikes were still able to put in a tough defensive performance, despite a struggle on the boards, with BCC star guard Elijah Wood giving up ten turnovers. The squad was unable to get their offense started on the same level as the Barons, although guard Alex Sanson was the top scorer with 12 points. The Vikes play their next game at home against the Walter Johnson Wildcats on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

By Elyse Lowet

Many siblings who are also teammates say they feel that since they grew up playing together, they know each other’s tendencies and are able to work together more naturally than unrelated teammates.

By Mira Dwyer

Thank you to administration and the counseling department for distributing free Krispy Kreme donuts to students and teachers Dec 22.

By Rebecca Hirsh

Rapper Logic referenced Whitman while performing his hit song “1-800-273-8255” at iHeart Radio station’s annual Jingle Ball concert Dec. 11. Logic’s mention comes after Whitman’s recent efforts to address mental health.

By Zoe Kaufmann

Whitman has long been regarded as one of the best public high schools in Maryland. Its rigorous curriculum prepares students well for college, and many continue on to achieve great success in the professional world as well. The Black & White reached out to some notable alumni, now at the very top of their fields, to ask about their memories of Whitman.

Gabe Segal commits to Stanford soccer, Whitman alum makes first team All-ACC soccer team, Abby Meyers named Ivy League rookie of the week

By Anna Gray

Last year, English teacher Ryan Derenberger introduced an election simulation into the AP English Language curriculum with the intent of encouraging students to apply rhetorical skills to a real life scenario. Lang teachers this year, however, expanded the simulation to incorporate AP Government (NSL) students to serve as the electoral college and interest groups in the project.