Photo of the Day: Dec. 22
Thank you to administration and the counseling department for distributing free Krispy Kreme donuts to students and teachers Dec 22.
The day before winter break, teachers and students received a nice surprise when free Krispy Kreme donuts were handed out during third period. Krispy Kreme donated 167 dozen donuts to the school after assistant principals Rebecca Zats and Kristin Cody reached out to them.
“Ms. Cody and I were discussing ways to boost the spirit of the school before break,” Zats said. “We were just trying to continue that positivity and strength of being united and supporting each other.”
