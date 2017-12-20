Wrestling bounces back with big win over Rockville
The Vikings (1–1) triumphed over the Rockville Rams (0–3) by a score of 54–22 in their first dual meet of the season.
Wrestlers Yussef Zaki, Tom Wilmarth, Isaac Besrot, Caleb Brenner, and Sebastian Turkewitz all won their match-ups via pin down, earning six points each for the Vikings. The Vikings won eight of their first nine bouts, in a dominant first win of the season.
The Vikings next meet is at Quince Orchard on Thursday at 6:15.
