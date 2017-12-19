Boys basketball comes out on top in tight game





Filed under Sports

In one of their closest games yet, the boys basketball team (2‒2) defeated the Kennedy Cavaliers (1‒4), winning 48‒46.

The game went back and forth between the quarters, with the Cavaliers winning the first and third quarters and the Vikes taking the second and fourth quarters. But, the Vikes were able to capture the victory through inspired offensive performances.

Three players on the team got into double digits, including guard Alex Sanson, who was the leading scorer with 15 points. But the Vikes most crucial performance came from forward Kyle Layman, who scored eight of his ten points overall in the fourth quarter. This was Layman’s career high, and helped bring the Vikes to the win.

The Vikes hope to build off this win in their next game against the Poolesville Falcons on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.