Girls basketball dominates Springbrook
The girls basketball team (1–2) won its first game of the season 64–33 against the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–3).
The team took command of the game from the tip off, and doubled the lead they had in the first half after the break. Every member of the team scored at least once en route to the crushing victory.
The girls take the court again on Dec. 18 away against Kennedy (0–4).
