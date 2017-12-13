Swim and Dive falls to WJ in first meet

8,792 total views, 4,907 views today
The Swim and Dive team (0–1) lost 212–165 to the Walter Johnson Wildcats Saturday. With both teams missing many of their swimmers due to a club tournament, the Vikes were forced to dig deep into their lineups, with many swimmers swimming multiple events.
Swimming
Junior Joseph Oleynik won the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle with a final time of 1:53.41, edging out the second place finisher by nearly two seconds. Sophomore Annabel Redisch placed first in the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle and 500 Yard Freestyle.
Diving
Senior Jared Lesley took first place in the Boys One Meter, receiving a final score of 142.30. The girls swept their own one meter event, with junior Naomi Douek and sophomore Hannah Donner taking first and second place.
