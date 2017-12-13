Swim and Dive falls to WJ in first meet

By Jessie Solomon

In an intense and close game against the Landon Bears (1‒2), the Vikes (1‒1) came...

By Elyse Lowet

The Swim and Dive team (0–1) lost 212–165 to the Walter Johnson Wildcats Saturday. With...

By Hannah Feuer

Girls are told from a young age that being “well-behaved” means being quiet and polite, while for boys, being assertive is deemed more acceptable. The result: while males hold up their hands, females fall into the background.

By Ella Atsavapranee

When manufacturers only make one size, they fail to consider the reality that women come in all different heights, weights and body types.

By Max Gersch

The girls basketball team (0–1) lost its first game of the season against the Bullis Bulldogs (1–1) in a 39–34 defensive battle.

By Mira Dwyer

Several student developers have created myMCPS Classroom extension apps to allow students to calculate their grades, replacing the formerly popular Edline Helper app.

Administrators will hold Whitman Strong Day this Friday, Dec. 15, principal Alan Goodwin said in an email. The day will include a lengthened third period for students to catch up on work and participate in activities designed by students in Whitman's Sources of Strength program.

By Yiyang Zhang

This was the first Turkey Campaign event, organized by the Sources of Strength club. The event, which took place Nov. 20-21, invited students to write down what they are thankful for during lunch or breaks in the day. The club then displayed the notes on large thankfulness banners.

Principal Alan Goodwin emailed staff today to inform them that the body of senior Navid Sepehri had been found Dec. 10. Sepehri had been reported missing the night before, friends of the Whitman student said.

By Matthew van Bastelaer

Monumental Sports Network will livestream both the JV and varsity boys basketball games against Landon Dec. 12. Anyone with a subscription to the network can view the games.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Psych Journal is the only student-run, high school psychology journal in the country. Psych Journal is distributed both in print and online to over 1,000 AP Psychology teachers who use it in their classrooms to demonstrate proper research and experimentation at a high school level, advisor Marisa Del Savio said.

By Zoe Kaufmann

These words, delivered by transgender poet Lee Mokobe in a TED Talk, rang through English teacher Omari James’ classroom Nov. 17 as part of junior Lukas Gates’ presentation on transgender issues.