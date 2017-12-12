Girls basketball falls to Bullis in season opener





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Trending Stories

30 total views, 30 views today

The girls basketball team (0–1) lost its first game of the season against the Bullis Bulldogs (1–1) in a 39–34 defensive battle.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 13–5 lead in the first quarter as the Vikes struggled to make their shots. The shooting woes for the Vikes continued in the second quarter and the half ended 23–12.

In the second half, the team pulled back with a step up in their defensive intensity, followed by shots finally beginning to fall. At the end of the third quarter guard Sophie DeBettencourt hit a buzzer beater to pull the Vikes within 10, giving them momentum heading into the fourth quarter. The squad made it a one possession game with 30 seconds left, but the Bulldogs held onto their lead to close out the win..

The Vikes have their home opener Dec. 12 against Holy Child.

Views All Time 31 Views Today 31

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)