60 Seconds Vol. 2: Ian Sommerville

This video accompanies a story from the Black & White's fall magazine.

County prosecutors charged former Montgomery County Council of PTAs Treasurer Lisa Betts with the embezzlement of $39,000 from the MCCPTA. Her plea hearing in the case is set to take place Nov. 17.

It was 15 years ago when the first shot was fired at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2002, sailing through the window of a Michaels Craft Store in Aspen Hill, Maryland. Just over an hour later, James Martin, a middle-aged program analyst, was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Shoppers Food Warehouse grocery store in Glenmont, becoming the first victim.

The cheer team didn’t place in the Division 2 county championship Oct. 28. Blake High School took third place, Churchill placed second, and Sherwood High School placed first in the competition.

With several local diners operating in the early morning or with 24 hour service, students don’t have to worry finding a place to satisfy their cravings. Many diners keep the classics on their menus, but still update their selection to keep up with trendy, new items for loyal customers. Here are the three top diners in the Bethesda area to stop at day and night.

The golf team won the state championship Oct. 25, beating rivals the Churchill Bulldogs by two strokes in the semifinal and seven in the final.

Montgomery County held a prescription drug drop-off as part of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back day for the eighth consecutive year on Oct. 28th.

MCPS financial officers are asking those who made purchases on the Online School Payment portal Sept. 13 to Sept. 30 to re-enter their credit card information due to an error by the vendor, Online School Management Systems.

Members of the new Animal Society club enjoyed spending time with animals and peers alike on a visit to a local animal sanctuary Oct. 1. This year’s introduction of the Animal Society Club allows students to advocate for animal rights at Whitman.

Many of the students who attend these synagogues also participate in local youth groups where they create relationships and memories with other Jewish kids from the area and discover their Jewish identities.