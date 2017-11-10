Perspective: The downside of repealing DACA

By Anjali Jha and Maeve Trainor

By Becca Mills

Members of the new Animal Society club enjoyed spending time with animals and peers alike on a visit to a local animal sanctuary Oct. 1. This year’s introduction of the Animal Society Club allows students to advocate for animal rights at Whitman.

By Eric Neugeboren

Many of the students who attend these synagogues also participate in local youth groups where they create relationships and memories with other Jewish kids from the area and discover their Jewish identities.

By Eric Neugeboren

The counseling office now requires students to complete a detailed electronic form each time they visit, in compliance with a new MCPS mandate.

By Matthew Proestel

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation will add four electric Ride On buses by 2019 after receiving a $1.75 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration Sept. 15. These buses will be the first in the Ride On service that are entirely electric and release zero emissions.

By Naren Roy

Motivational speaker and rapper Anthony McLean delivered an anti-bullying presentation Oct. 23 in the auditorium. Before McLean’s Bullying and Inclusivity presentation, freshman Brian Ellis spoke about his experiences with hate at Whitman.

By Jessie Solomon

After a hard fought season, the handball team (4‒3) faced the Wootton Patriots (6‒1) in the county championships, losing 17‒19.

By Ivy Xun and Katherine Sylvester

Montgomery County will vote on bill 28-17 which would raise the minimum wage from $11...

By Elyse Lowet

The girls soccer team (13–1) advanced to the regional final after a 2–0 win over ri...

By Chris Atkinson

The football team (2–8) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (8–3) 49–20 in their final game of t...

By Camerynn Hawke

Principal Alan Goodwin allowed senior Rabhya Mehrotra to plan seminars designed to cover how sexism, harassment and assault affect all genders. The seminars aimed to increase awareness of everyday actions that most people don’t realize are sexist.

By Zoe Kaufmann

Seniors Katia Goldberg, Dylan Reid and Eden Levit attended Superintendent Jack Smith’s Superintendent’s breakfast, which focused on careers in STEM, Sept. 29. The Whitman administration extended invitations to the three seniors after teachers recommended them from from a list of Whitman students who have taken STEM classes.