Perspective: The downside of repealing DACA
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
104 total views, 104 views today
By Anjali Jha and Maeve Trainor
November 10, 2017
Filed under Media, Opinion, Showcase, Videos
104 total views, 104 views today
By Anjali Jha and Maeve Trainor
November 10, 2017
By Becca Mills
November 9, 2017
Members of the new Animal Society club enjoyed spending time with animals and peers alike on a visit to a local animal sanctuary Oct. 1. This year’s introduction of the Animal Society Club allows students to advocate for animal rights at Whitman.
November 7, 2017
Many of the students who attend these synagogues also participate in local youth groups where they create relationships and memories with other Jewish kids from the area and discover their Jewish identities.
November 7, 2017
The counseling office now requires students to complete a detailed electronic form each time they visit, in compliance with a new MCPS mandate.
November 7, 2017
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation will add four electric Ride On buses by 2019 after receiving a $1.75 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration Sept. 15. These buses will be the first in the Ride On service that are entirely electric and release zero emissions.
By Naren Roy
November 7, 2017
Motivational speaker and rapper Anthony McLean delivered an anti-bullying presentation Oct. 23 in the auditorium. Before McLean’s Bullying and Inclusivity presentation, freshman Brian Ellis spoke about his experiences with hate at Whitman.
November 6, 2017
After a hard fought season, the handball team (4‒3) faced the Wootton Patriots (6‒1) in the county championships, losing 17‒19.
By Ivy Xun and Katherine Sylvester
November 6, 2017
Montgomery County will vote on bill 28-17 which would raise the minimum wage from $11...
By Elyse Lowet
November 6, 2017
The girls soccer team (13–1) advanced to the regional final after a 2–0 win over ri...
November 6, 2017
The football team (2–8) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (8–3) 49–20 in their final game of t...
November 5, 2017
Principal Alan Goodwin allowed senior Rabhya Mehrotra to plan seminars designed to cover how sexism, harassment and assault affect all genders. The seminars aimed to increase awareness of everyday actions that most people don’t realize are sexist.
By Zoe Kaufmann
November 4, 2017
Seniors Katia Goldberg, Dylan Reid and Eden Levit attended Superintendent Jack Smith’s Superintendent’s breakfast, which focused on careers in STEM, Sept. 29. The Whitman administration extended invitations to the three seniors after teachers recommended them from from a list of Whitman students who have taken STEM classes.
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.