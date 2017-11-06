Girls soccer knocks out Barons, advances to regionals





Filed under Fall, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

44 total views, 4 views today

The girls soccer team (13–1) advanced to the regional final after a 2–0 win over rival B-CC Barons (11–2–2) Thursday.

After a 2–0 loss to the Barons earlier in the season, the Vikes were especially determined to win.

“We were all really pumped up for the game, and we wanted to keep advancing in playoffs,” forward Sophie Nichols said. “B-CC is one of our rivals, so we also really wanted to knock them out.”

With 13:35 left in the first half, forward Caroline MacDonald crossed the ball from the left side, and Nichols was there to head it in, putting the Vikes up one goal.

The Vikes’ momentum continued in the second half, when just a few minutes in, midfielder Chelsea Cahill sent a through ball to MacDonald who found the back of the net.

The squad next faces the Quince Orchard Cougars Tuesday at 5:15 at Richard Montgomery.