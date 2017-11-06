Girls soccer knocks out Barons, advances to regionals
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
44 total views, 4 views today
The girls soccer team (13–1) advanced to the regional final after a 2–0 win over rival B-CC Barons (11–2–2) Thursday.
After a 2–0 loss to the Barons earlier in the season, the Vikes were especially determined to win.
“We were all really pumped up for the game, and we wanted to keep advancing in playoffs,” forward Sophie Nichols said. “B-CC is one of our rivals, so we also really wanted to knock them out.”
With 13:35 left in the first half, forward Caroline MacDonald crossed the ball from the left side, and Nichols was there to head it in, putting the Vikes up one goal.
The Vikes’ momentum continued in the second half, when just a few minutes in, midfielder Chelsea Cahill sent a through ball to MacDonald who found the back of the net.
The squad next faces the Quince Orchard Cougars Tuesday at 5:15 at Richard Montgomery.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.