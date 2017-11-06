Football overwhelmed by Sherwood on senior night
The football team (2–8) fell to the Sherwood Warriors (8–3) 49–20 in their final game of the season.
Despite the loss, running back Devin Carone rushed for his fifth 100 yard game, recording 141 yards and a touchdown. Running back Peter Roegge also contributed two touchdowns.
On the defensive end, cornerback Owen Roegge broke up five pass attempts, and linebacker Cal Cibel recovered a fumble to bring his forced turnover count this season to four.
With their season over, the squad is now looking to a new core of underclassmen that led the JV team to a 7–1 season to step up.
