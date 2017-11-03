Q&A with Senator Ben Cardin

Photo courtesy Ben Cardin.





Filed under Feature, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

84 total views, 84 views today

The Black&White spoke with Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) about issues currently facing the Senate and his legislative goals moving forward. Cardin is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and sits on the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (U.S. Helsinki Commission), Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Senate Committee on Finance, and Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Responses and questions have been edited for length and clarity.

The Black&White: What goals and issues are you focused on moving forward?

Ben Cardin: Right now, I want to make sure that we deal with international challenges to our national security and prevent unnecessary use of our military. Domestically, I want to see our economy help all families. Middle-income families today are hurting.

B&W: What is the United States’ path forward in foreign policy in regards to North Korea and Iran given the president’s actions and statements regarding these two countries?

BC: The preferred route for Korea is a negotiated settlement which North Korea starts by freezing its nuclear program and ultimately removes it. In exchange, they’d receive economic support, and the regime’s security is pretty much assured by China. I think there are ways to move forward with a diplomatic solution where North Korea will not need a nuclear weapon. I think they perceive the need because of protecting the regime, but there are other ways of doing that. In regards to Iran, the nuclear agreement is being adhered to. We want to see it enforced. But there’s other activities that Iran does including support of terrorism and human rights violations that we need to get international support to try to take action against Iran to have them change the way that they support terrorism.

B&W: What are your thoughts on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) Pain-Capable Abortion Act, which argues that abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy should be illegal on the grounds that the fetus can feel pain at that point in the pregnancy?

BC: I support a woman’s right of choice and I don’t think government should interfere with that. That’s between a woman and her doctor.

B&W: What are your thoughts on the recently released Republican tax plan?

BC: As outlined, it would drive a big hole in our deficit. It would not be fair to minimum-income taxpayers, so it’s something I don’t support.