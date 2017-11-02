Girls soccer moves past Walter Johnson, advances to third round of playoffs





Filed under Fall, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

64 total views, 18 views today

After a bye in the first round of playoffs, the girls soccer team (12–1) beat the Walter Johnson Wildcats (9–6) 1–0 Tuesday to advance to the sectional finals.

The Vikes entered halftime with a score of 0–0, despite close scoring opportunities for both teams. Goalkeeper Katie Stender-Moore had a huge game, finishing with seven saves.

“The only thing I’m thinking about is the game,” Stender-moore said. “During these big games I get so focused on what I need to do in that moment that I don’t have the ability to think about anything else.”

With 16 minutes left in the game, forward Caroline MacDonald fired a shot from the right corner to put the Vikes up by one, and they were able to hang onto their lead and finish the game with a win.

The squad next takes on rival B-CC Barons Thursday at 5:15 at Gaithersburg.