Speech and Debate to bring journalists, political professionals to Whitman for second political panel
October 24, 2017
The Speech and Debate team will host five political and journalistic professionals in an Oct. 24 panel discussing modern American politics under Trump’s presidency in the auditorium. The event will raise money for the team.
The panelists include Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker (‘01), political strategist Brian Walsh, PBS NewsHour producer Sara Just and Washington Post columnists Dana Milbank and Jennifer Rubin.
The debate will bring perspectives from both sides of the political spectrum, Speech and Debate sponsor Colin O’Brien said.
“[The panel will be] discussing a topic that’s really important to democracy and our country,” O’Brien said. “It’s a good time to have a conversation.”
Many students appreciate the opportunity to hear professionals analyze topics relevant to their lives.
“It’s very important to challenge political issues, especially when we’re fortunate enough to have a discussion with experts,” junior Ali Shafii said.
The panel will also unite the Speech and Debate team, sophomore Clara Koritz Hawkes said.
“It just brings the team together and shows that we actually make up a strong part of the student body,” Hawkes said. “I want to support my team by going to the event.”
Last year, the Black & White hosted a similar panel with Parker and five political journalists.
Tickets are free for students and $10 for adults.
