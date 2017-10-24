Cheer team hosts annual invitational
Continuing with tradition, the cheerleading squad hosted their yearly competition, inviting eight teams from around the local area to compete against one another.
Although the Vikes failed to place, their competition was fierce and prepared them for next week’s counties.
The Sherwood Warriors claimed third place; Howard County’s River Hill Hawks took second and the Churchill Bulldogs won the tournament.
Other schools that attended the invitational included the Wootton Patriots, Watkins Mill Wolverines, Oakdale Bears from Frederick County and Atholton Raiders from Howard County.
The Vikes were the only team to not fall during any of their stunts, and had precise choreography from coach Kristi McAleese.
The Vikes will head to the county tournament next Saturday at Blair at 3:00.
yay go cheer!!
[Reply]