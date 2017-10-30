60 Seconds Vol. 1: Genevieve Meier

By Arthur Varner

This issue is bigger than just my personal experiences. Society in general writes off women’s sports too easily, even after almost half a century since the 1972 passage of Title IX.

Every year, students choose to take more specialized classes end up with no lunch block and a free period due to scheduling conflicts.

Six journalists and political professionals participated in a panel regarding Trump’s administration and the world of politics Oct. 24 in the auditorium. Speech and Debate team speech captain Valerie Akinyoyenu introduced the panel, held as a fundraiser for the Speech and Debate team, and team president Elisa McCartin and vice president Camille Caldera co-moderated.

Yet, mainstream media, likely paranoid of being perceived as supporting a conservative agenda, seems reluctant to call out sexist comments directed at conservatives, says Carol Stabile, chair of the women's’ studies department at the University of Maryland.

Instead of staying at the pound or an adoption agency, foster pets spend time in a temporary home before they’re given a permanent one. Agencies vet families through a background check, home visit and vet recommendation—if they have previously owned a pet—and then place the pets with the families.

An American Disabilities Act compliance surveyor inspected Whitman last week as part of a countywide check to ensure all schools follow the regulations of the law and are accessible to all disabled people. After three days of work, surveyor David Patnode reported complete compliance in all hallways, stairways and the courtyard. However, he found problems in the bathrooms dealing with space around toilets and sinks.