Football falls to Northwest despite strong first half
The football team (1-7) lost to the top ranked Northwest Jaguars (7-1) 42-14 in a disappointing loss following their first win of the season last Friday against Walter Johnson.
The Vikes jumped out to an early 14-0 lead thanks to rushing touchdowns by quarterback Elliot Kelly and running back Devin Carone. The defense held the Jags to only seven points in the first half and defensive lineman Tom Wilmarth had a key fumble recovery.
However, in the second half the Jaguars answered back, scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half to put the game away.
The team will take on the B-CC Barons next Friday night at Walter Johnson at 7:00.
