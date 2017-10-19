Girls soccer finishes regular season with win over Damascus
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
42 total views, 4 views today
The girls soccer team (11–1) beat the Damascus Hornets (5–4–1) 5–1 Monday, finishing the Vike’s regular season off strong as they look to playoffs.
After the Hornets scored the first goal of the game, the squad responded with authority, scoring five straight goals without allowing any Damascus response. Forward Caroline MacDonald and midfielder Chelsea Cahill each scored two goals for the Vikes, and forward Jaclyn Morgan also contributed a goal for the team.
Because teams have yet to be seeded, the girl’s first round playoff game is to be determined.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.